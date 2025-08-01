Mumbai: Distressed by Illness and Poverty, Woman Kills Her 6-Month-Old Baby in Govandi

In a deeply disturbing incident, a 43-year-old woman allegedly killed her six-month-old baby boy by suffocating him with a pillow and strangling him while he was asleep in a cradle. The incident took place in Mumbai’s Govandi area, specifically in Baiganwadi, Shivaji Nagar, and has sent shockwaves through the locality. The Shivaji Nagar Police have arrested the woman and registered a case of murder against her.

According to police officials, the shocking revelation came to light on Thursday evening when the Nirbhaya Squad of Tilak Nagar Police received information about a woman attacking another woman with a knife outside a garment factory on PL Lokhande Marg in Chembur. Acting swiftly, Police Inspector Manisha Kulkarni and her team reached the spot and took both women into custody for questioning.

During interrogation, the 43-year-old accused woman confessed that she had attacked the victim without any provocation. Further questioning revealed a more horrifying confession—she disclosed that she had murdered her own infant child earlier that day at her residence in Baiganwadi, where she lived with her parents.

Tilak Nagar Police immediately alerted Shivaji Nagar Police, who then visited the woman’s house to verify the claim. Upon reaching the residence, they found the lifeless body of the infant lying in the cradle, just as the woman had described. The child’s body was taken into custody and sent to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigations have revealed a grim backstory. The woman had reportedly been married three times, but each of her husbands had abandoned her. Later, she became involved with another man who entered into a physical relationship with her but disappeared after learning of her pregnancy.

Six months ago, she gave birth to the child. Shortly after, both mother and child were diagnosed with a serious illness. With no financial resources and mounting medical expenses, the woman allegedly decided to kill her son and end her own life. While she did not harm herself, she confessed to smothering the child with a pillow and then strangling him on Thursday afternoon.

Shivaji Nagar Police have booked the woman under charges of murder and are conducting further investigation into the case.