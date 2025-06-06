Mumbai: Doctor’s Arm Crushed After Falling From Moving Train While Trying to Save Wife From Robbery

A 50-year-old doctor from Mumbai lost a portion of his arm when he and his wife stumbled onto railway tracks during a robbery on a moving train. Doctors Yogesh Deshmukh and his wife Deepali Deshmukh (44) were aboard the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Kurla)-Nanded Express on Wednesday, travelling with their daughter, age nine. The theft happened between Bhandup and Kanjunmarg. Mrs. Deshmukh's handbag was attempted to be stolen by thieves within fifteen minutes after the train had left Kurla station. She gripped her handbag as the robber pulled her to the coach's gate. Her husband hurried to her aid as he was sleeping on the upper berth. Both fell on the tracks while attempting to save her. A portion of her husband's arm was crushed beneath the train, while Mrs. Deshmukh sustained bruising.

The robber had already hopped off with the purse when the train slowed.

At the time of the incident, no railway security guards were on watch.

Mrs. Deshmukh informed the authorities that she and her husband attempted to call the police helpline but were unable to locate them. They were sent to a private hospital when a tempo driver saw them requesting assistance. At Kalyan, the couple's young daughter got out safely, and the event was reported to the authorities.

In order to identify the offender, the Railway Police are reviewing CCTV footage after filing a case against unidentified burglars.