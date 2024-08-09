Mumbai EOW Investigates Alleged ₹13.65 Crore Fraud by Builder in Bhandup Real Estate

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case of fraud amounting to ₹13.65 crores against builder Pratik Veera and others. The allegation is that Veera, associated with Sivana Realty Private Limited, fraudulently earned ₹13.65 crores illegally through 71 flats in the Samruddhi Garden project in Bhandup. In this case, Kashyap Mehta filed a complaint against Veera and his associates.

According to Mehta's complaint to the police, he and Atul Bharani had started the Sunshine Group, and Veera had invested in it. Several subsidiary companies were formed under the Sunshine Group for construction, where Jayesh Veera's son Pratik was given an opportunity to work. The group has constructed several buildings and worked on various projects.

In 2006, the Sunshine Group decided to construct Samruddhi Garden and Oakwood Plaza on a 3.75-acre plot in Bhandup. By 2014-2015, they had built and sold 234 flats in Samruddhi Garden, while the construction of Oakwood Plaza was still pending. In 2016, a dispute arose between Veera, the Sunshine Group, and Kashyap Mehta. It is alleged that in 2016, Veera filed petitions against Mehta and Bharani in the NCLT, where he was unsuccessful. Following this, he approached the Supreme Court but was unsuccessful there as well.

Mehta alleges that Veera, for his personal gains, committed forgery in documents, accounts, etc., to earn ₹13.65 crores in Manish Kabra's (of Kabra Group) resolution plan for Samruddhi Garden, Bhandup. He also misused the NCLT machinery. This fraud came to light when Veera presented forged documents in court. The entire matter was executed through an organized conspiracy involving several chartered accountants, developers, and flat buyers.