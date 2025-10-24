Mumbai Police File FIR Against Music Composer Sachin Sanghvi Over Sexual Exploitation Allegations

A well-known singer has lodged a police complaint against Sachin Sanghvi, one half of the popular music composer duo Sachin–Jigar, accusing him of sexual exploitation and mental harassment. According to the FIR filed with Mumbai Police, the complainant alleged that Sachin Sanghvi had initially promised to help her in her music career and later proposed marriage. However, she claimed that he subsequently exploited her physically and emotionally.

The singer stated that their acquaintance began through social media in 2024, and after several conversations, they started meeting in person. Their alleged relationship reportedly continued from February 2024 to July 2025. The FIR mentions that during this period, the singer was subjected to repeated emotional and physical harassment.

The complaint further alleges that after proposing marriage, Sanghvi gradually began distancing himself and even threatened her to keep the relationship a secret. The singer also claimed that the composer misbehaved with her when she sought medical consultation regarding her health. According to the police report, the two met multiple times in Mumbai and other cities. Owing to growing mental distress and family pressure, the singer approached the police in August 2025.

In response, Sachin Sanghvi’s lawyer issued a statement denying all allegations, calling them “baseless and false.” The statement said, “There is no factual basis to the complaint. The arrest made by the police was illegal, and my client was granted bail immediately. We will respond to all accusations through proper legal channels.”

Mumbai Police have registered the case and initiated an investigation. According to police sources, statements from both the complainant and the accused have been recorded, and further evidence is being verified.