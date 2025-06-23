Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Anupama Serial Set in Goregaon Film City, 5 Fire Tenders at Spot

Updated: June 23, 2025 08:28 IST

A fire broke out on the set of the popular television serial "Anupama" at Goregaon Film City in Mumbai ...

A fire broke out on the set of the popular television serial "Anupama" at Goregaon Film City in Mumbai on Monday morning, June 23, causing panic among crew members and nearby studio staff. The blaze was reported in the early hours, prompting an immediate response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

Five fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene and began firefighting operations to bring the situation under control. According to officials, no injuries have been reported so far, and the crew present on the set was safely evacuated.

Tags :Film CityGoregaonMumbai FireAnupamaMumbai fire brigade