Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Anupama Serial Set in Goregaon Film City, 5 Fire Tenders at Spot

A fire broke out on the set of the popular television serial "Anupama" at Goregaon Film City in Mumbai on Monday morning, June 23, causing panic among crew members and nearby studio staff. The blaze was reported in the early hours, prompting an immediate response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

Fire at Anupama Serial Set in Goregaon Film City

Mumbai: A fire broke out early morning at the Anupama serial set in Mumbai’s Goregaon Film City. Five fire brigade vehicles responded promptly, and no injuries have been reported. Firefighters are actively working to control the blaze pic.twitter.com/gVhWFabqSv — IANS (@ians_india) June 23, 2025

Five fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene and began firefighting operations to bring the situation under control. According to officials, no injuries have been reported so far, and the crew present on the set was safely evacuated.