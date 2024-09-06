Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2024: Team India's T20 World Cup Victory Parade Recreated with Ganpati Bappa Handing Over Trophy to Rohit Sharma Cutout (Watch Video)

Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team affectionately known as the "Mumbai Cha Raja" by fans, was at the centre of a unique celebration during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The Indian cricket team’s victory at the T20 World Cup 2024 continues to be celebrated across the nation. A viral video on social media shows the Ganpati Bappa handing over the World Cup 2024 trophy to a cutout of captain Rohit Sharma. The bus carrying the idol is decorated in a manner reminiscent of the one used for India's victory parade in Mumbai.

India clinched the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title in a nail-biting final against South Africa in Barbados. The match had been a nail-biter, with India appearing to be on the brink of defeat at one point. However, a remarkable turnaround by Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh turned the tide in India's favor. Suryakumar Yadav's iconic catch on the boundary line was also a standout moment.

Following India's historic victory, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements from T20 Internationals, and shortly after, Ravindra Jadeja also stepped down from the format. Kohli was named the Player of the Match for his match-winning knock of 76 runs. Bumrah and Pandya were instrumental with the ball, claiming two and three wickets, respectively, while Arshdeep Singh also picked up two wickets.