Mumbai Hit-and-Run Case: Main Accused Mihir Shah Consumed Excessive Amount of Alcohol on Night of Incident, Says Police

Mihir Shah, the primary suspect in the Worli hit-and-run case, had consumed a substantial amount of alcohol at two different locations on the night of the incident, said Mumbai Police sources. According to the Mumbai police, "During the investigation, it was found that the arrested accused Mihir Shah consumed alcohol before the incidents. He consumed alcohol at two different places on the night of the incident."

"The investigation uncovered that after consuming alcohol at Vice Global Tapas Bar in the Juhu area, the accused Mihir Shah proceeded to drink at another establishment situated between Malad and Borivali," stated the police. They added, "Interrogation of Rajrishi Rajendra Singh Bidawat, the accused driver, further revealed that they had visited Marine Drive, as the incident occurred on a Sunday."

Police said that the accused driver Rajrishi Rajendra Singh had taken the car from Borivali to Marine Drive, but once they reached there, Mihir had forcefully taken the car keys from the driver to drive the car near Girgaon Chowpatty. Meanwhile, earlier in the day both accused in the Worli hit-and-run case reportedly confessed to their roles in the crime and are in the custody of the Mumbai police.

Mihir Shah was arrested in Virar on Tuesday. He was brought to Sewri court in Mumbai on Wednesday. Shah had been absconding after the car he was allegedly driving hit a scooter on Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli on Sunday, July 7.



