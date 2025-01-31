Mumbai Job Scam: Two Accused Duped Unemployed Youths of ₹8 Lakh in Kandivali; Police Launch Manhunt

In a shocking case of fraud, two individuals allegedly duped unemployed youths by promising them overseas jobs with work visas. The scam, which amounts to nearly ₹8 lakh, was exposed in the Charkop area of Kandivali. Charkop Police have registered a case of cheating against the accused, identified as Sanjay Vishwakarma and Abdullah Hussain Alam Sheikh, who are currently absconding.

According to the complaint, Mohammad Hasan Mohammad Gulab Rasul, a resident of Karnataka and a daily wage worker, fell victim to this fraud. The accused operated an office in Kesar Residency, Charkop, Kandivali, where they advertised overseas job opportunities, claiming that their company would handle the entire work visa process.

Several unemployed individuals, eager for overseas employment, submitted their applications. Mohammad Hasan, on behalf of his son and son-in-law, met the accused and paid ₹4.09 lakh for work visas and job placement.

However, after collecting substantial amounts from multiple unemployed youths, the accused failed to provide work visas or overseas jobs. Realizing they had been cheated, Mohammad Hasan and other victims filed a complaint with Charkop Police.

Upon investigation, police found that Sanjay Vishwakarma and Abdullah Hussain had scammed job seekers out of nearly ₹8 lakh. Authorities suspect that the total amount of fraud could be even higher, as more victims may come forward.

Charkop Police have registered a case and are actively searching for the accused. Job seekers are advised to be cautious and verify credentials before making payments for overseas employment opportunities.