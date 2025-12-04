Mumbai: Labourer Falls From Third Floor Of Under-Construction Site in Vikhroli, Contractor Booked

Mumbai: A fatal accident occurred at under-construction building in Vikhroli, where a 47-year-old labourer died after falling from the third floor. This incident took place on December 3 at Shraddha Pleasant construction site opposite the BMC School at Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli (East). Deceased Tapan Rajmohan Das, was working as a carpenter.

According to FIR, deceased carpenter working on the parking structure at the construction site, fell from the third floor around 11:30 am while loosening centring nuts and bolts. He sustained severe head injuries. After accident his co-worker Virendra Das rushed him to the Mahatma Phule Hospital, Vikhroli, where doctors declared him dead before admission. According to FPJ, Dilip Kumar Das, a carpenter working at the site, told the victim's brother, Brindaban Das (41), about the accident. Brindaban Das works for A Age Construction in Behram Baug, Jogeshwari (East).

Vikhroli police had initially filed an accidental death report. Later, based on Brindaban's complaint, they registered a case under Sections 106 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. A police complaint alleges contractor Dulal Chandra Sarkar and other responsible parties failed to implement adequate safety measures and provide necessary protective gear on the building's upper floors. Police state this negligence resulted in the fatal fall, and an investigation is ongoing.