Mumbai Local Mega Block on Central Railway canceled

Train passengers had to suffer a lot due to an accident on the Central Railway line on Friday. Now the Central Railway

have made an important announcement for the mega block on Sunday. The earlier announced block on the main line of Central Railway has been canceled.

"NO MEGA BLOCK on Mainline between CSMT- KALYAN on 17.4.2022. However, MEGA BLOCK ON HARBOUR LINE WILL BE OPERATED as announced earlier i.e. CSMT – Chunabhatti / Bandra from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm & Chunabhatti / Bandra- CSMT from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm," Central Railway tweeted.

There is a megablock on Sunday for maintenance and repair of railway tracks, signal systems, overhead wires on the harbor route. The Western Railway will have a night block on Sunday and there will be no block during the day.

The mega block on CSMT to Kalyan route has been cancelled on Sunday. However, the mega block on Harbor Road will be taken as per the information given earlier.

Special services will be run between Panvel to Kurla (Platform No. 8) during the block period. Passengers on the Harbor Line are allowed to travel on the Main Line and Western Railway from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the block period.