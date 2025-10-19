Mumbai Local Train: Central Railway Fines Over 5.5 Lakh Ticketless Passengers, Collects ₹15.46 Crore in Six Months

Between April and September 2025, the Central Railway detected 5,50,793 passengers traveling without tickets across its suburban trains and collected ₹15.46 crore in fines, officials said. Every day, millions commute via Central Railway’s local network, and a significant number reportedly travel without valid tickets. According to senior officials, more than 20 percent of total passengers were found traveling ticketless. As a result, ticket inspections have been made more stringent. The enforcement drive saw a remarkable increase compared to the same period last year, including actions against passengers carrying unbooked luggage.

Under Indian Railways rules, any passenger found traveling without a valid ticket or pass is penalized by collecting the full fare for the journey along with an additional fine. The minimum fine is ₹250, or three times the ticket fare, whichever is higher. This regulation aims to deter habitual offenders and recover lost revenue. On average, Central Railway penalized 91,799 ticketless passengers per month in the current fiscal year, collecting an average fine of ₹280 per person. Officials said the campaign will continue with enhanced monitoring at major suburban stations.

July 2025 recorded the highest number of ticketless travelers — 1,04,967, resulting in fines worth ₹2.5 crore. Other months also saw significant collections: ₹2.62 crore in April, ₹2.39 crore in May, ₹2.75 crore in June, ₹2.45 crore in August, and ₹2.39 crore in September. The consistent figures indicate that despite awareness drives, many commuters still risk traveling without tickets. Authorities have urged passengers to cooperate and use digital ticketing options to avoid penalties and reduce congestion at ticket counters.