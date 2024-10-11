Mumbai Local Train Passengers Decorate Compartment, Perform Pooja to Goddess Laxmi on Maha Ashtami Navratri (Watch Video)

A train compartment was decorated with pataka, and morning commuters were seen singing bhajans and doing pooja dedicated to Goddess Laxmi on the occasion of Maha Ashtami Navratri today.

The visuals from inside the Mumbai local train showed how the public transport turned into a worship arena and seemed like a temple full of devotees celebrating ahead of Dussehra. After the performing pooja, commuters distributed prasad (food) to the people within the compartment.

#Dussehra2024: Mumbai Local Train Passengers Perform Pooja to Goddess Laxmi on Maha Ashtami Navratri; Train Compartment Decorated with Festive Banners



Watch 🎥#Mumbai#LoaclTrain#Vijayadashami#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/991VOiZ71A — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) October 11, 2024

Today marks the eighth day of Navratri and devotees across the country will worship Goddess Mahagauri, the eighth incarnation of Maa Durga. According to Hindu mythology, the eighth day of Navratri is dedicated to Mahagauri who attained "Gaur Varna" by rigorous penance. The name 'Mahagauri' means the one extremely bright. She mounts on the ox. Mahagauri appears in many forms.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Aarti being performed at the Mumba Devi Temple on the occasion of Maha Ashtami pic.twitter.com/tK1VWG8LFd — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2024

Meanwhile, on Maha Ashtami, an early morning 'aarti' was performed at the famous Chhatarpur Temple in Delhi. Devotees flocked to the Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai on Monday morning to witness the morning aarti. During the nine-day Navratri festival, devotees worship Maa Durga's nine incarnations to obtain her blessings.