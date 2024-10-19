Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Line Services Running 5 to 10 Minutes Late Following Train Derailment Accident

Mumbai local train service, often called the city's lifeline, was severely disrupted due to the derailment of a coach on a train from Titwala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). This incident took place on Friday night at Kalyan railway station, specifically on platform two. Although the derailed coaches were removed quickly, the repercussions lasted into the next morning.

As a result of the derailment, trains heading toward Kalyan were stopped near Diva station, leading to delays across the network. Passengers traveling to Mumbai experienced delays of five to ten minutes on Saturday morning, which particularly affected those commuting to work. The derailment occurred between 9:00 and 9:30 PM, and emergency crews worked for over three hours to restore normal service.

Although the train service has since become more efficient, the initial disruption caused long lines at stations like Diva, Dombivli, and Thakurli, leaving many passengers stuck on trains during the delays. Even though services have resumed, the lingering effects of the incident continue to affect travel times, with buses and trains still running slightly behind schedule.