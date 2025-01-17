Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Announces Special Block Between Badlapur to Khopoli on January 17 and 19; Check Timings

Central Railway will carry out a special traffic and power block on Friday and Sunday afternoons for engineering work at Karjat station.

On Friday, Jan. 17, from 1:50 p.m. to 3:35 p.m., suburban local services between Badlapur and Khopoli will remain closed. The block will affect the Up and Central lines between Palasadhari (excluding crossover) and Karjat stations (with crossover), as well as the Up and Down lines between Karjat (with crossover towards Panvel) and Chowk Bhivpuri station (excluding crossover).

On Sunday, Jan. 19, a block will occur from 11:20 p.m. to 1:05 a.m. between Palasadhari (excluding crossover) and Karjat stations (with crossover) on the Up and Central lines, and from Karjat (with crossover) to Chowk Bhivpuri station (excluding crossover) on the Up and Down lines.