Mumbai Local Train Update: Heavy Rain Disrupts Services Between Kalyan and Kasara

Due to the torrential downpour, there has been a disruption in the train services operating between the stations of Kalyan and Kasara. Safety measures have been implemented along the Kalyan to Kasara route with reduced speed limits. Efforts are currently underway to restore the movement of trains from Kasara to CSMT. We kindly request passengers to take note of these updates and plan their travel accordingly.

Weather experts have forecasted intense rainfall in Navi Mumbai and South Mumbai. The Meteorological Department has predicted intermittent rain showers for Mumbai City & Suburbs until late night. They recommend carrying umbrellas when leaving home. Temperatures in the city will range from 30 to 27 degrees Celsius.