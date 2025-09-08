Mumbai Local Train Update: Services To Run on Holiday Timetable Today Due to Eid-e-Milad

In view of the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025 Holiday celebration, Mumbai local train services will run on a holiday timetable on Monday, September 8, like Sunday mega blocks, which may lead to the cancellation of several services. Commuters are advised to check updates before travelling. All Western, Central and Harbour line trains will follow the Sunday schedule, reducing the frequency of local trains.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government shifted the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad from September 5 to September 8 the request Muslim community in Mumbai to ensure harmony, as Anant Chaturdashi falls on 6th September, when Ganesh idols will be immersed after public processions.

“While the holiday on September 5 will remain unchanged for other districts in the state, it has been shifted to September 8 in Mumbai city and suburbs,” the General Administration Department (GAD) stated in a circular. Schools, government offices and banks will remain closed today in Mumbai.