Mumbai Local Train Update: Special Trains to Operate on Central and Western Lines for New Year's Eve; Check Timings

Western and Central Railways have announced the operation of additional suburban trains on the night of December 31, 2025, and the early hours of January 1, 2026, to help commuters travelling during New Year celebrations. Western Railway will run four extra pairs of local trains between Churchgate and Virar, scheduled during late-night and early-morning hours to manage the expected passenger rush. Central Railway will operate four special suburban services on the Main Line and Harbour Line, ensuring safe and convenient travel across Mumbai. Officials stated that these measures aim to provide efficient, crowd-managed options for passengers returning home or travelling for work.

The additional suburban services are expected to benefit office-goers, late-night workers, and revelers heading home after New Year festivities. Passengers have been advised to check train schedules in advance and follow safety instructions while travelling late at night. Railway authorities have appealed to commuters to cooperate with staff, avoid overcrowding on platforms and trains, and maintain orderly boarding. These festive arrangements by both railways aim to enhance commuter convenience, reduce congestion, and ensure smooth travel during one of the busiest nights of the year.

On the Central Railway network, the four special suburban trains will run on the Main Line and Harbour Line, stopping at all stations on their respective routes. On the Main Line, one train will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 1:30 am for Kalyan, while another leaves Kalyan at 1:30 am for CSMT. On the Harbour Line, a train will depart CSMT at 1:30 am for Panvel, and another will leave Panvel at the same time for CSMT. These services are designed to ensure smooth, safe, and convenient travel for passengers celebrating New Year’s Eve across Mumbai.