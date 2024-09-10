Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Line Services Running Late By 20 Minutes Due To Technical Glitch

Western Railway local services are experiencing major disruptions due to a technical fault, causing trains heading towards Churchgate to be delayed by 15 to 20 minutes. The service interruption, exacerbated by recent rainfall, has been ongoing for about an hour, significantly impacting passengers.In addition, Harbour Line services were halted this morning due to a technical issue between Nerul, leading to trains being stalled for nearly an hour. Although Harbour Line services have resumed after a 60 to 70-minute delay, commuters have faced considerable inconvenience.

Moreover, the Western Railway is currently in the midst of a 35-day megablock for track work, running from August 27 to October 6. This megablock is focused on constructing a sixth track between Goregaon and Kandivali. This expansion is part of the development of the fifth and sixth tracks between Bandra Terminus and Borivali. The fifth track is complete between Bandra Terminus and Borivali, and the sixth track between Khard Road and Goregaon is operational. However, work on the new 4.5 km sixth track between Goregaon and Kandivali is ongoing. During this period, approximately 600 to 700 local train services are expected to be canceled.



