Mumbai local train: Western Railway starts 12 AC local trains due to summer

Western Railway has decided to start 12 new AC local trains. A total of 32 local trains will run on different routes to give relief to the passengers in summer. Western Railway has taken this decision in view of their increasing popularity among passengers and demand for AC trains. At present, these trains have been started in Mumbai, Maharashtra. According to the Railways, the total number of such trains will be increased from 20 to 32. Out of which 12 trains will be started in the first phase. Western Railway has decided to start these 12 trains soon. The fare in these AC trains has been kept quite economical keeping in view the convenience of the passengers. Passengers will be able to travel up to 10 km in AC trains for just Rs 35. This decision of the Railways is a very beneficial announcement for the passengers during the summer season. Giving information in this regard, Western Railway said that 12 new local trains are being started from the third week of May for the convenience of the passengers. Out of these, 6 up and 5 down will be run. 5 AC local trains will run between Virar and Churchgate in the up direction. The same AC local train will run between Bhayandar and Churchgate.