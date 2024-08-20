Mumbai: Malabar Hill Residents Raise Concerns Over Data Accuracy in Reservoir Repair Report

A delegation of residents met with BMC officials on Monday to discuss the proposed construction of an additional tank, which is intended to facilitate necessary repairs to the Malabar Hill Reservoir (MHR). During the meeting, the residents expressed concerns that the civic authorities may have provided inaccurate data to the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT-R), potentially leading to a misleading report on the project.

Following a site visit to the MHR, IIT Roorkee recommended constructing an additional 52-million-litre tank to support repairs to the existing reservoir.

Also Read| Koyna Express Halted Amid Protests Over Badlapur Student Assault Incident

As previously reported by LokmatTimes.com, after reviewing the IIT-R report, the residents' group and activists decided to raise their concerns with the BMC. According to the report, the total usable storage capacity for tanks 1A, 1B, and 1C is 35.5 million liters (ML), while tanks 2A and 2B have a combined capacity of 39 ML, totaling 74.5 ML. Due to storage shortages and inflow/outflow patterns, the IIT-R team recommended the construction of an additional 52.4 ML tank.

The residents submitted a letter outlining their concerns to Civic Chief Bhushan Gagrani. They also held a meeting with Additional Municipal Commissioner (Project) Abhijit Bangar. The residents' group included Dr. Vasudev Nori and Alpa Sheth, members of the citizens' expert committee, along with residents Ravi Mandrekar, Kavas Petigara, Gita Bhatia, Sunil Davda, Pervin Sanghvi, Sherena Kha, and green activist Zoru Bhathena.

