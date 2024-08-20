Koyna Express Halted Amid Protests Over Badlapur Student Assault Incident

Citizens of Badlapur have called for a city-wide bandh today. Auto-rickshaw drivers, traders' associations, and school bus operators have joined the protest. Many locals were seen sitting on railway tracks near the station. This protest is against the sexual assault on two female students at Adarsh College in Badlapur; protestors conducted a rail blockade today at 10 AM. Due to this protest, railway services on both the up and down routes have been completely disrupted.

Earlier this morning at 6:30 AM, all the parents gathered at the entrance of the school and staged a protest, causing significant challenges for the police administration. However, the agitated parents left the college premises and proceeded to Badlapur railway station, where they carried out a rail blockade. The protesters stopped the Koyna Express on the down route. With a large group of parents directly occupying the railway tracks, the railway administration has also become alert.

To prevent the situation from escalating further, a strong police presence has been deployed, and efforts are being made to pacify the parents. Due to this rail blockade, train services on the up route have been halted up to Vangani station, while services on the down route have been stopped at Ambernath station.