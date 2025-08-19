Mumbai: Man Caught Mixing Contaminated Water in Branded Milk Packets In Dahisar

In a major crackdown against milk adulteration, the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Unit 12, in collaboration with the Mumbai FDA team, caught an accused red-handed in Ghartan Pada, Dahisar East. The accused was found mixing contaminated water into packets of popular milk brands.

According to information from the Crime Branch, reliable inputs were received about large-scale milk adulteration in the Dahisar area. Acting on the tip-off, a joint raid was conducted at around 4 am on Tuesday. During the operation, the accused, identified as 38-year-old Saidul Narasimha Kaveri, was caught on the spot while adulterating milk packets of Amul Gold, Amul Taaza, Gokul, and Nandini brands. Investigators revealed that the accused used to cut the milk packets, pour the contents into a large vessel, mix dirty water, and then refill the mixture into empty branded packets to circulate them in the market.

Police sources confirmed that Kaveri has a prior criminal record. He had previously been booked under IPC sections 272, 482, 486, 420, 468, 34 as well as relevant sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006 and 2011.

During the raid, officials seized a large quantity of adulterated milk and other materials. The total value of the seized goods is estimated at ₹39,917. This includes 488 litres of adulterated milk worth ₹29,917 from brands such as Amul Gold, Amul Taaza, Gokul, and Nandini. Additionally, 1,350 empty plastic packets of Amul Taaza, Amul Gold, and Amul Buffalo, along with equipment used for the adulteration process, were recovered.

The Dahisar Police have registered a case under sections 274, 345(3), 347(1), 318(4), 336(3), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under sections 26, 27, 31, 59, 63 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and 2011. The arrested accused, along with the seized material, has been handed over to Dahisar Police Station for further legal action.