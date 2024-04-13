Mumbai Mega Block on April 14, 2024: Local Train Services to be Affected on Central, Harbour, and Western Lines on Ambedkar Jayanti Sunday

Central and Western Railway Mumbai Division has announced a mega block scheduled for its suburban sections on Sunday, 14th April 2024. This block is necessary for various engineering and maintenance works aimed at ensuring the smooth functioning and safety of the railway network. Commuters travelling on the Central, Harbour, and Western Lines on Ambedkar Jayanti 2024 are urged to plan their journeys accordingly and anticipate disruptions as detailed maintenance activities take place to enhance the railway infrastructure.

Central Line Mega Block Update:

The mega block will affect UP and DOWN SLOW Lines between Thane and Kalyan stations from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm. Commuters should expect delays and diversions during this period, with services running 10 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line Mega Block Update:

On the Harbour Line, a mega block is scheduled between Kurla and Vashi stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi and UP Harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai will remain cancelled, with special suburban trains running on designated sections.

Western Line Mega Block Update:

Western Railway will conduct a jumbo block between Borivali & Goregaon from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs. During this period, UP and DOWN Fast line trains will be operated on UP and DOWN Slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon Stations, resulting in cancellations of some suburban services.

Trans-harbour Line Mega Block Update:

There is no specific mention of a Trans-harbour Line mega block in this update.

Passengers are advised to check for updates and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience. These maintenance mega blocks are crucial for infrastructure upkeep and passenger safety, and cooperation from commuters is greatly appreciated.