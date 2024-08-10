Mumbai MHADA 2024: Lottery Announced for 2,030 Homes with Tardeo Properties Priced at Rs 7.5 Crore; Check Rates

In an effort to provide affordable housing, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced a lottery for 2,030 homes. However, the initiative has faced criticism as the prices of these houses are perceived to be inflated. The true measure of the program's success will be gauged by the number of applications received, especially considering that the prices of MHADA homes are still lower than those offered by private builders.

In Tardeo, the prices for upper-class homes are among the highest, with properties at Crescent Tower priced at Rs 7.5 crore. Specifically, a 141 sq m house is listed at Rs 7,52,61,631, while two 142 sq m homes are valued at Rs 7,57,94,268 each. These high-end properties cater to affluent buyers. Meanwhile, MHADA offers houses across various income brackets in locations such as Vikhroli, Kurla, Borivali, Andheri, Santacruz, Mulund, Chembur, Oshiwara, Currey Road, Wadala, Lower Parel, Mazgaon, Byculla, Dadar, Mahim, Ghatkopar, Mankhurd, and Kandivali, with prices ranging from Rs 29 lakh to Rs 4 crore.

Here's a breakdown of house prices across various locations:

Antop Hill: 87 houses for the small income group are priced at Rs 51.41 lakh each.

Vikhroli (Pocket 2): 88 houses for the small income group are listed at Rs 67.13 lakh each.

Vikhroli (Pocket 1): 86 houses for the small income group are priced at Rs 50.31 lakh each.

Malad: Small income group houses are priced as follows:

58 sq m house: Rs 70.87 lakh

59 sq m house: Rs 70.87 lakh

Larger house: Rs 86.11 lakh

Goregaon: Middle class houses are priced at Rs 1,11,94,755 for an area of 73 sq m.

Powai: Middle class house: 1,20,13,000 for 65 sq m

Upper class house: Rs 1,78,71,650 for 91 sq m

Goregaon (Upper Class): Houses are priced at Rs 1,33,71,000 for an area of 91 sq m.