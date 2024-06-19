Mumbai Monsoon Update: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall as Winds Strengthen

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasted the timely arrival of the monsoon in Mumbai. Following a series of hot and humid days, the city experienced consecutive heavy rainfall for 2-3 days. Initially strong, the winds subsided rapidly, resulting in reduced rainfall. However, the winds have now strengthened once more, suggesting a likelihood of further heavy monsoon showers in the upcoming days.

IMD Mumbai head Sunil Kamble in an interview stated that, "Monsoon has started on time, and when the onset occurred in Mumbai, we got good rainfall for 2-3 days, and at that time, the wind current was very strong. After 3-4 days, the wind current became moderate to weak and that's why we didn't get much rain. But now, again from today onwards, winds are getting strengthened and we are expecting Monsoon rain."

The monsoon in Mumbai was originally predicted to start on June 11 but came three days earlier than anticipated due to favorable weather conditions like wind interaction and the presence of a shear zone. Even though it arrived early, the unusually high temperatures have not brought much relief from the heat.