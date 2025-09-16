Mumbai Murder: 60-Year-Old Landlord Killed Over Rs 20,000 Deposit Dispute with Ex-Tenant in Malvani MHADA

A 60-year-old landlord was killed by an ex-tenant identified as Syed Hussain over a Rs 20,000 deposit in Mumbai's Malvani MHADA, Malad West. The dispute occurred on Sunday during a heated argument between Ashraf Ali Khan, in which Hussain allegedly kicked Khan in the stomach, causing his death.

The police arrested the accused Hussain after Khan was declared dead at Care Hospital. According to the police, on Sunday evening, September 14, a dispute broke out at flat number 701 of Shri Samarth Building, between the owner and the ex-tenant over the pending deposit of Rs 20,000.

During the dispute, Hussain and Khan got into a heated argument, after which it turned fatal when Hussain kicked him in his stomach, after which he felt uneasy. They then rushed him to a nearby care hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Malvani police registered a case of murder under the guidance of Police Inspector (Crime) Jeevan Bhatkule of Malvani Police Station, and the accused, Hussain, was arrested.