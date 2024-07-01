Mumbai: Naval Officer and Mastermind Arrested in Fake Documents Case for Sending People to South Korea

The Crime Branch has arrested a naval officer on charges of allegedly creating fake documents for sending people to South Korea On Saturday. In connection with this case, the Crime Branch has now apprehended four more individuals, one of whom is a female Sub-Lieutenant. According to the information received, the four individuals arrested include Sub-Lieutenant Brahmajyoti, who is identified as the mastermind of this operation. Alongside her, Brahmajyoti's close associate, Simran Teji, whose various bank accounts were used to collect money, has also been taken into custody. The police have also arrested two more individuals from Jammu and Kashmir, named Ravi Kumar and Deepak Dogra. All suspects are being brought to Mumbai on transit remand.

An officer from the Crime Branch stated that the investigation so far has revealed that Lieutenant Commander Vipin Dagar, who had visited the Korean Consulate to prepare fake documents, had already been arrested. Similarly, Sub-Lieutenant Brahmajyoti has also been apprehended. The officer emphasized that Brahmajyoti is the mastermind behind this operation, with Vipin Dagar acting under her instructions. Brahmajyoti's close associate, Simran Teji, was responsible for collecting the proceeds of the crime through her various bank accounts.

The Crime Branch has also arrested two more suspects from Jammu and Kashmir, named Ravi Kumar and Deepak Dogra. They will be brought to Mumbai and presented before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Esplanade Court (Kila Court). Among them, Ravi Kumar is a beneficiary who sought to travel to South Korea on a visa obtained using fake documents. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Deepak Dogra was overseeing the entire operation and identifying potential targets who wanted to go abroad for work.