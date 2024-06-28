Mumbai: Navy Officer Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Fake South Korean Visa Racket

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a Navy officer, Lieutenant Commander Vipin Kumar Dagar (28), for allegedly collaborating with associates to obtain South Korean visas using fake documents. According to Crime Branch sources, they received a tip-off about a Navy officer involved in a racket sending people abroad with forged documents, which was later substantiated by their investigation.

Police sources revealed that Dagar facilitated visa applications for individuals seeking to travel to South Korea. He reportedly visited the South Korean embassy wearing his Navy uniform to expedite visa processing.

The modus operandi involved enticing individuals with promises of work opportunities in South Korea. Fake bank statements and medical certificates were provided to meet visa requirements. Once in South Korea, the visa papers were torn up, and the individuals sought asylum and later citizenship.

Dagar allegedly used his military status to pressurize embassy officials into fast-tracking visa approvals. In cases of delays, he would preemptively visit the embassy to inquire, sometimes creating disturbances over the delays.

Following his arrest in Colaba, Dagar was presented in court and remanded to police custody until July 5.

A police spokesperson disclosed that Dagar and his accomplices admitted to facilitating 8 to 10 people to South Korea, charging each person Rs 10 lakhs for the process.

Originally from Sonipat, Haryana, Dagar joined the Navy six years ago and served at the Western Naval Command for the past year. He holds a BE in Mechanical Engineering from INS Kerala, with his father having served in the Air Force. The majority of individuals assisted by Dagar were reportedly from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Crime Branch continues its search for other suspects involved in the case.