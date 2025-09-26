Mumbai News: ACB Arrests Two Wadala TT Police Officials in Bribery Case

In a major action, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team in Mumbai arrested Senior Police Inspector Chandrakant Sarode and Police Sub-Inspector Rahul Waghmode of Wadala TT Police Station while they were caught red-handed accepting bribes.

According to officials, the two officers allegedly demanded a huge sum from a complainant in exchange for not implicating his daughter in a criminal case and for ensuring legal assistance.

Based on the complaint lodged by the 59-year-old man, the ACB laid a trap. During the probe, it was revealed that PSI Rahul Waghmode had demanded ₹5 lakh for Sarode and ₹50,000 for himself. After negotiations, the deal was settled at ₹4 lakh and ₹50,000.

On Friday, during the ACB operation, Senior Inspector Sarode accepted ₹2 lakh as part of the first installment inside his office, while PSI Waghmode collected ₹30,000 for his share. At that very moment, the ACB team swooped in and arrested both officers in the presence of independent witnesses.

A case has been registered against the duo under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The ACB confirmed that further legal proceedings are underway, and the accused will soon be produced before court.

ACB Mumbai’s Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajendra Sangle personally supervised the operation on-site.