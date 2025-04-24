Mumbai on High Alert, Security Tightened at Public Places After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The economic capital of India, Mumbai, has been put on high alert after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists from different parts of the country, which is said to be the worst since the demolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The Home Ministry, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has ordered vigilance at public places, including ports and beaches in the city and surrounding areas.

The high alert was aimed at monitoring close movements at several sensitive points in the city and also enhancing coastal surveillance. The heightened security will prevent any untoward incidents in the aftermath of the terrorist attack, reported India Today.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is already facing the wrath of diplomatic fallout from India after the recent attack and is fearing retaliation in the Arabian Sea region. Pakistan may face the test of Indian missiles, which are said to be 480 kilometres. As per India Today, the missile test can be conducted on Thursday or Friday.

Pakistan alerted its border security and banned Indian airlines from flying above its airspace in the Arabian Sea. It has warned of airstrike for any aircraft crossing its airspace. Unusual activities were also noticed near Pakistani Air Force planes, which allegedly included flying AWACS aircraft near the Indian border. Sailors and fishermen have been advised to venture into the Arabian Sea region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned on Thursday afternoon during his Bihar visit that India will punish attackers beyond their imagination. PM Modi switched from Hindi to English during a rally in Madhubani to send a message to the world that India will not spare those who attempt to attack its spirit.

India has already announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, other measures including the closure of the Attari-Wagah border, reducing the strength of respective High Commissions and declaring Pakistani diplomats in Delhi persona non grata.