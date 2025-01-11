Mumbai: Pedestrian's Death at Andheri Station Declared Accidental After 6.5 Years

The death of a man found abandoned at Andheri railway station six-and-a-half years ago has been officially classified as accidental. Acting on the findings, Andheri Police have recently registered a case against an unidentified vehicle driver for reckless driving, which led to the pedestrian's death.

The deceased, identified as Badshah, was discovered in an injured state near Andheri railway station on June 28, 2018. The Mumbai Police Control Room had received a call reporting that an ill man was lying near the station and needed immediate assistance. Responding promptly, Andheri police rushed to the scene and transported the injured man to Cooper Hospital. Despite medical treatment, he succumbed to his injuries on June 30, 2018.

Initially, Andheri police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and began their investigation. During the preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the man had been a victim of a road accident. A post-mortem report confirmed that his injuries were consistent with an accident. Doctors provided a detailed report citing the cause of death.

The case gained traction when the report was forwarded to Assistant Police Commissioner Dr. Shashikant Bhosale. Following his orders, Andheri Police were directed to file an accident case. Subsequently, Police Constable Omkar Chandrakant Magdum, stationed at Andheri police station and residing in Mahim Police Colony, lodged a complaint against an unidentified driver.

Based on this complaint, a case has been registered against the unknown driver under charges of reckless driving causing death. The filing of this case comes six-and-a-half years after the initial incident, marking a significant development in this prolonged investigation.