Mumbai Police on High Alert After Delhi Blast; Security Tightened Across City, Abandoned Vehicles Under Watch

Following the bomb blast in Delhi, Mumbai Police has gone into full alert mode and tightened security across the city. Security agencies have been instructed to remain vigilant and ensure enhanced monitoring in all sensitive zones.

According to senior police sources, stringent security measures have been implemented at all crowded and high-footfall areas such as railway stations, shopping malls, marketplaces, religious sites, and public parking lots. Police teams are keeping a close watch on every person and vehicle entering or leaving these locations.

Citywide inspections are underway at all public parking spaces to trace any suspicious vehicles or unattended objects. A list of abandoned vehicles parked across Mumbai has also been prepared, and detailed investigations have begun to rule out any security threats.

Sources further revealed that Mumbai Police is leveraging technology to strengthen surveillance. Artificial Intelligence–powered cameras installed across various parts of the city have been activated for real-time scanning and monitoring of suspicious movements and faces.

Security has been significantly stepped up in all sensitive zones, including the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and major railway stations. Police patrolling and spot checks have been increased round the clock. Meanwhile, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams have been placed on active duty to respond swiftly to any potential threat.