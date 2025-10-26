Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Hits Different Parts Of City; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Thane & Palghar For October 27

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert for Mumbai, advising people to brace for thunderstorms and heavy downpour. Mumbai, Thane and Palghar have been issued a yellow alert, with a possibility of lightning and heavy rainfall for tomorrow, October 27.

According to the IMD, light spells of rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with gusty winds reaching 30–40 km/h are very likely to occur at isolated places over Mumbai in the next few hours. Navi Mumbai is facing light showers throughout the day and is expected to continue for next 2-3 days.

The weather conditions are attributed to a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, which is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by October 27, and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28.

The IMD has also issued a Yellow Alert for several districts in Maharashtra, including Pune, warning of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms over the next few days.Residents are advised to stay indoors during periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms, avoid venturing near coastal areas.