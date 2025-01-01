Mumbai Road Rage: Driver Runs Over Policeman’s Foot, Hurls Abuses on New Year’s Eve in Juhu

A shocking case of road rage unfolded in Juhu on the night of December 31, where a traffic policeman was injured while trying to stop a car driver from taking an illegal U-turn. The driver, in a fit of anger, ran his car over the constable's foot and fled the scene after hurling abuses and attempting to snatch the constable's mobile phone.

The injured police constable, Pravin Prakash Mahadeshwar (38), has filed a complaint with the Santacruz police, who have registered a case and are actively searching for the unidentified driver.

The incident took place at approximately 1:15 am on Juhu Tara Road near the Royal Junction. Mahadeshwar, who was on duty to manage traffic during the New Year's celebrations, stopped the car driver from taking a prohibited U-turn.

An argument ensued, during which the driver threatened the officer, saying, “I’ll get your uniform stripped by calling Rajnish Seth. Do what you can; I’ll take this turn.” When the officer began recording the incident on his phone for evidence, the driver refused to back down. In a sudden move, he drove the car over the officer’s foot. While fleeing, the driver also tried to snatch the officer's mobile phone and verbally abused him.

Following the complaint, the Santacruz police have filed a case under multiple sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. Efforts are ongoing to track down the accused.

This incident once again highlights the challenges faced by traffic personnel in enforcing road safety regulations and the rising instances of aggression against law enforcement officers.