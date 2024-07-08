Mumbai Sees 4% Increase in Water Storage in One Day as Dams Receive 706 mm Rainfall

The rains continue in the dam areas supplying water to Mumbai, gradually increasing the water level. Fifteen days ago, the dams held 70 thousand million liters of water (5.30 percent of capacity). Due to continuous rains, this stock has reached 10 percent. Since Saturday, 706 mm of rain in the dam area has increased water storage by four percent, bringing it to approximately 14.52 percent. Currently, all seven dams have a combined 2 lakh 10 thousand 207 million liters of water available.

This year, intense heat and dry weather throughout June caused water levels to drop due to evaporation, leading to a 10 percent water cut in Mumbai from June 5. Mumbai receives 3 thousand 950 million liters of water daily from the Modak Sagar, Madhya Vaitrana, Upper Vaitrana, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi dams. However, heavy rainfall in the dam areas since Saturday has brought hope. The municipality's water department believes that if the rains continue, Mumbaikars will get relief from the water shortage.

Due to the water shortage, water supply is under low pressure across Mumbai, with some areas not receiving any water. MLA Adv. Ashish Shelar raised this issue in the Legislature, gaining support from other MLAs. In response, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar directed Mumbai Municipal Water Engineers to immediately submit information about the water supply in Mumbai through the concerned ministers.

More than 2,500 buildings are under construction in Mumbai, receiving regular water supply from the municipality, causing resentment among citizens. To address this, BJP's South Central Mumbai district president Rajesh Shirwadkar sent a statement to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, demanding a halt to water supply for construction until the water level in the ponds rises.

Rainfall in Dams So Far:

1. Upper Vaitarna: 487 mm

2. Modak Sagar: 636 mm

3. Tansa: 674 mm

4. Central Vaitarna: 684 mm

5. Bhatsa: 881 mm

6. Vihar: 612 mm

7. Tulsi: 745 mm

Total: 4719 mm