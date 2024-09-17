Mumbai Sees Surge in Chikungunya, H1N1 and Vector-Borne Diseases in Early September 2024

The first two weeks of September 2024 saw a significant rise in Chikungunya and H1N1 (flu) cases in Mumbai compared to the same period last year. There was also an upward trend in cases of malaria, dengue, and leptospirosis during this time.

A survey conducted by the Epidemic Cell of the BMC’s Public Health Department between September 1 and 14 reported 652 cases of malaria and 705 cases of dengue. The Health Department also recorded 35 cases of leptospirosis and 326 cases of gastroenteritis.

However, the most notable spike was in Chikungunya cases. In just the first two weeks of September, 78 cases were identified, compared to only 31 cases for the entire month of September last year.

The dengue situation is also concerning, with 705 cases reported in the first half of September 2024 alone. By comparison, there were 1,360 dengue cases in all of September last year.

H1N1 cases have also risen sharply. In the first 14 days of September 2024, 46 cases were recorded, whereas only 18 cases were reported in July 2023. Interestingly, Mumbai saw just one case of H1N1 in June 2024. Additionally, there was only one Chikungunya case between July 1 and 15 this year.

Inspections Reveal Significant Mosquito Breeding Threats in Mumbai

As part of the survey, the civic health team visited 568,122 homes and identified 11,234 mosquito breeding sites to control the spread of dengue. The team also inspected 5,88,561 houses, covering a total population of 2,822,879 residents.

This version simplifies the wording, maintains the facts, and improves the flow for better readability.

During the monsoon, rats' burrows filled with water, causing them to come out. As part of rat control measures, a total of 9148 rats were killed during the night.

What is Bhag Mosquito Bhag campaign?

Meanwhile, BMC has initiated an awareness campaign on preventing dengue and malaria, highlighted through a short film. The campaign, 'Bhag Mosquito Bhag,' will feature appearances and messages from celebrities from the Marathi and Hindi film industries, advocating for mosquito control measures. These messages will be disseminated through video clips.

The civic body has appealed to citizens to take precautions to prevent malaria and dengue cases. “As the number of dengue and malaria cases rises, use mosquito nets while sleeping. Complete clothing is advised to avoid mosquito bites,” said a senior civic official.

In addition, BMC has issued precautionary measures for waterborne diseases (gastroenteritis, hepatitis, typhoid), an advisory for the prevention of H1N1/flu, and an advisory for the prevention of leptospirosis.