Mumbai: Senior Police Inspector Caught Accepting Bribe of ₹35,000 at Tilak Nagar Police Station

Senior Police Inspector Deepak Bagul (56) of Tilak Nagar Police Station has been caught in the Anti-Corruption Bureau's net. He is accused of demanding a bribe of one lakh rupees from a complainant to settle a case of fraudulently obtaining money. After negotiations, he was caught accepting 35,000 rupees in cash on Monday.

According to the ACB, the complainant's acquaintance, a woman, had borrowed approximately 27.50 lakh rupees from a credit institution promising to double the amount. However, she only returned 17.50 lakh rupees to the complainant. When the complainant and his wife approached the woman at the credit society to retrieve the remaining amount, she refused.

Subsequently, the woman filed a complaint against the complainant at Tilak Nagar Police Station. The complainant was called to the police station for questioning and was presented before Bagul. Bagul demanded one lakh rupees from the complainant to return the money. Since they were not willing to pay a bribe, the complainant eventually contacted the ACB.

As soon as the complainant proposed reducing the amount to Bagul, Bagul agreed to settle for 35,000 rupees. When it became clear that a bribe was demanded during verification, the ACB set a trap. Bagul was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of 35,000 rupees.