Mumbai Shocker: 17-Year-Old Stabbed to Death During Fight Over Gutkha in Mulund

Three minors allegedly stabbed to death a 17-year-old boy in Mulund on Friday evening after he refused to give them gutkha. The victim, Mohammed Hussain Khan, was with a 16-year-old friend when the minors confronted him. An argument ensued after Khan refused their demand, escalating into violence.

The minors beat Khan and one of them stabbed him twice, inflicting injuries to his chest and thighs. The assailants fled the scene, leaving Khan critically wounded. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Khan's friend reported the incident to the police, leading to a murder case being registered. The police traced the three minors and placed them in the Dongri Children's remand home. Khan, a resident of Thane, was attacked by boys from Bhandup. The Mulund police are continuing their investigation into the tragic incident.