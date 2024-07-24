Mumbai Shocker: Man Found Dead with Throat Slit Inside Spa In Worli

In a shocking and tragic turn of events, a man was discovered dead with his throat slit at a spa in the Worli area of Mumbai earlier today. . The Worli Police were alerted to the scene following a distress call, and they have since been joined by the Mumbai Crime Branch in the investigation. Authorities are currently working to establish the identity of the deceased and the motive behind the heinous act. The police have begun collecting evidence from the crime scene and are reviewing surveillance footage from the spa to identify any potential suspects or witnesses.

Maharashtra: A man was killed with his throat slit, at a spa in Worli area of Mumbai today. Worli Police and Mumbai Crime Branch are investigating the matter. — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2024

In recent times spa has become a hotspot for illegal activities few years ago a spa in Mumbai’s Worli was raided by the city police for running a sex racket under the guise of providing massages. The police rescued three women from the spa and an FIR has been registered at the Worli police station against the manager and owner of the establishment for human trafficking and running a sex racket. Based on a tip-off, the police sent a dummy customer with ₹4000. The official was shown women and offered sexual pleasure.



The manager of the spa also took money from the official. During the raid, the police found three women inside the spa in short dresses and objectionable items. The owner and manager were arrested and identified as Rajni Kishore Fakir, 40, the owner of the spa, a resident of Chembur, and Bini Ronie R, the manager, a resident of Kopri Gaon in Vashi, and a native of Karnataka.According to the police, the spa owner used to take ₹4000 from each customer and forced women into prostitution for a mere ₹1000.

