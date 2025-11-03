Mumbai Shocker: Man on Bail for Murder Caught Robbing Girl While Heading to Court Hearing

Mumbai Crime: Police caught the accused who robbed 16-year-old girl near Mogra Metro Station in Jogeshwari right after the act. This incident took place on October 31, and accused was caught with the help of locals and, police patrol team.

According to FPJ, police later discovered that the accused Bhola shelke, who robbed girl is a 25-year-old a murdered accused recently released on bail. Accused had already severed five years bail for killing an individual in the Kalyan rural area.

He committed the robbery while on his way to attend a court hearing in the same murder case at Kalyan Court. As per the police accused pushed girl while she was waiting for the elevator and then snatched her mobile phone. Even after her efforts to hold on, accused fled from the scene. Bystanders and police who where patrolling, heard girl's scram and chased and nabbed him few meters away.

The Jogeshwari Police said Shelke has been remanded to judicial custody. The victim sustained minor injuries to her thumb and elbow and was treated at Jogeshwari Trauma Care Centre.