Mumbai: Society Secretary Booked for Sending Objectionable, Defamatory Email About Member’s Wife

The Samta Nagar Police have registered a case against the secretary of a high-profile housing society in Kandivali for allegedly making obscene and defamatory remarks about a member’s wife through an official group email. The accused has been identified as Vinod Verma, who serves as the society’s secretary. Police said Verma will soon be questioned in connection with the case.

According to the police, the 41-year-old complainant, who works as a financial consultant, resides with his wife, mother, and son in the Thakur Village area of Kandivali. The housing society has a 16-member managing committee that includes a chairman, secretary Vinod Verma, a treasurer, two independent directors, and other members. The day-to-day operations of the society are managed jointly by the chairman, secretary, and treasurer, using an official email ID created for communication among members.

The complainant, who is an active participant in society matters, reportedly had frequent disagreements with Verma over administrative issues. Verma allegedly tried to obstruct the complainant’s involvement in society work, leading to repeated verbal altercations between them.

On 10 October, ahead of a committee meeting scheduled for 17 October, the complainant sent an email listing a few discussion points to the society’s official email ID. In response, Verma allegedly sent an objectionable and defamatory reply on the same thread addressed to all committee members.

In the email, Verma reportedly wrote, “We have seen brokers like you who work for developmental projects and push their personal agendas. Everyone knows where you send your wife, so there’s nothing left to hide. Send her openly.”

This email was visible to several committee members, causing humiliation to the complainant and his wife. Upon seeing the message, the complainant’s wife was reportedly deeply distressed and suffered emotional trauma. Subsequently, the complainant lodged a complaint at the Samta Nagar Police Station on her behalf.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Vinod Verma under Sections 79 and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, which pertains to publishing or transmitting obscene material electronically.

Police confirmed that an investigation is currently underway. Sources also revealed that in 2023, Verma was previously booked in another case involving alleged molestation of a woman.