Mumbai: Taxi Driver Dies After Vehicle Plunges Into Sea at Bhaucha Dhakka, Two Officials Booked

A tragic incident occurred at the New Fish Jetty construction site at Bhaucha Dhakka, where a taxi driver lost his life after his vehicle plunged into the sea due to gross negligence in safety arrangements. Following the incident, the Yellow Gate Police have registered a case of negligent homicide against two senior officials of the contracting company. The police investigation revealed that there were no warning boards, barricades, or security personnel deployed at the accident site.

The accident took place on 13 November 2025 at around 8 pm. The deceased was identified as 63-year-old Jaiprakash Chhotelal Sharma, a resident of Mumbadevi in Mumbai, who drove a taxi bearing registration number MH 01 BD 2488. According to Police Constable Dattatray Vitthal Nale of the Yellow Gate Police Station, the incident came to light at around 9:35 pm when a man named Jumma Bilal Sayyed Sharif informed the police that a taxi had fallen into the sea along with its driver.

Acting swiftly on the information, the police team rushed to the spot. With the help of local fishermen and boatmen, both the taxi and the driver were retrieved from the water. The victim was immediately taken to Sir J.J. Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Initially, the police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). However, further investigation conducted by Police Inspector Ravindra Mohite brought to light significant lapses in safety at the construction site. The Mumbai Port Authority had awarded the contract for building the New Fish Jetty to M/s Kargwal Construction Pvt. Ltd., which had subcontracted the partial demolition of the old jetty to M/s R.B. Dande Associates. Police found that at the demolished section—where the taxi fell—no safety measures were in place. The absence of safety signage, barricades and guards directly contributed to the fatal mishap.

Based on the findings of the inquiry, it was established that the negligence of Kargwal Construction’s Project Operation Head Satish Kumar Satyanarayan Maladi and Site Safety Officer Mahesh Shivaji Sawant resulted in the death of Sharma. An FIR has been registered against both officials under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further legal procedures are underway.