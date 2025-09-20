Mumbai: Temple Priest Dies by Suicide in Kandivali After Complaint by 19-Year-Old Girl’s Family

A shocking incident has come to light in Kandivali West, where a priest from a temple in Laljipada, Ganesh Nagar, allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself. The Kandivali police have initiated an investigation into the case.

According to police sources, on Thursday night around 10:30 pm, the priest reportedly called a 19-year-old girl and demanded a physical relationship. Disturbed by the call, the girl immediately informed her father. The duo then approached the Kandivali police station around 2 am to report the matter. However, they were asked to return in the morning to file a formal complaint.

Meanwhile, police began searching for the priest but failed to locate him. On Friday morning, the body of the priest, was found hanging inside a nearby temple. Police reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to the hospital for post-mortem.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the priest may have taken the extreme step fearing arrest after the girl’s family raised a complaint. Police officials clarified that the incident has not created any law-and-order situation in the area and further probe is underway.