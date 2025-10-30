Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Bhandup-Sonapur Junction to Remain Closed on November 1 & 2 for Metro Line 4 Work – Check Alternative Routes Here

Residents of Bhandup, Mulund, and Kanjurmarg are set to experience significant traffic congestion, as vehicular movement at the Bhandup-Sonapur Junction will be completely halted for two days—November 1 and 2. According to a Mid-Day report citing the Mumbai Traffic Police, the closure has been announced to facilitate the installation of a massive 56-metre-long steel span for Metro Line 4. During this period, only emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass. The shutdown is necessary because large cranes, multi-axle trailers, and heavy machinery will be deployed at the site for the operation.

The Mumbai Traffic Police stated that the closure will take effect from 10 pm on November 1 to 10 am on November 2, and again from 10 pm on November 2 until 7 am on November 3. If the work remains unfinished, the same route may face closures next weekend—on November 9 and 10. Additionally, traffic authorities have informed that one lane of the busy LBS Road will also remain closed for nearly two months, from November 3 to December 31, to accommodate ongoing Metro Line 4 construction work in the area.

To manage the disruption, a series of traffic diversions have been announced. Vehicles traveling from Powai and JVLR towards Mulund via LBS Road will be rerouted through a 2.5-kilometre detour that reconnects to LBS Road at Mulund West. Similarly, commuters from Mulund West will be directed towards the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and can continue their journey via JVLR. Motorists coming from Kanjurmarg and Bhandup West towards Mulund East and West via LBS Road will also face restrictions near Kalpana Chawla/Madhuban Garden, close to Bhandup Police Station, where movement will be limited.

Metro Line 4, which spans 32.32 km from Wadala to Kasarvadavali, includes 30 stations and aims to enhance connectivity across Mumbai. Once operational, it will link with several key routes, including the Eastern Express Highway, Central Railway, and Monorail, along with ongoing projects like Metro Lines 2B, 5, and 6. The corridor will connect areas such as Bhakti Park, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund, Thane, and Kasarvadavali, significantly reducing travel time for daily commuters and improving access between Mumbai and Thane.