Mumbai Traffic Update: Bellasis Bridge in Mumbai Central Closed for 18 Months From June 24; Check Alternative Routes Here

The iconic Bellasis Bridge (also called Mumbai Central Bridge) has been declared unsafe by Indian Railways authorities and will undergo demolition and reconstruction for the next 18 months. To complete this important infrastructure project, officials will close both side roads for vehicular traffic of the bridge starting June 24, 2024.

"The Bellasis bridge is declared dangerous for vehicular traffic by Railway authorities. The demolition and reconstruction of bridge will be carried soon. Hence, both bounds of Bellasis Bridge Road will be closed for vehicular traffic for the next 18 months from 24/06/2024," said Mumbai Traffic Police in a statement.

Closure Dates: June 24, 2024, to December 2025 (estimated)

Alternative Route:

For those travelling between Mumbai Central Junction and Tardeo Circle Junction, a designated detour route has been established:

Mumbai Central Junction: Proceed towards D.B. Marg and continue to Navjivan Junction. Take a right turn onto Diana Bridge (Patthe Bapurao Road) and follow it to Tardeo Circle Junction.

Tardeo Circle Junction: Take Diana Bridge (Patthe Bapurao Road) to reach Navjivan Junction. Take a left turn onto Dr. D.B. Marg to reach Mumbai Central Junction.

Strict No Parking: To ensure smooth traffic flow on the designated detour route, parking will be strictly prohibited on both sides of Patthe Bapurao Marg (from Tardeo Circle to S. Swaraj Chowk) and Dr. D.B. Marg (from S. Swaraj Chowk to Mumbai Central Junction).

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys in advance and consider using alternative routes or public transport during this closure period.