Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Dahi Handi 2024 Celebrations Check Alternate Routes

After a two-year hiatus, the Govinda Pathaks in Mumbai are thrilled to celebrate the festival without any Covid restrictions. As enthusiasm among the Govindas rises, the Mumbai Police have implemented security measures across the city. On Tuesday , the Mumbai Traffic Police announced traffic diversions in preparation for Dahi Handi Festival. In view of the festive celebrations, on August 27, various political parties have organised Dahi Handi programmes in the jurisdiction of Dadar Traffic Police Division.

A traffic notification issued in order to prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public, between 7am to 11pm the traffic arrangements have been made on the following routes- Given the widespread participation, Mumbai traffic police have issued advisories to help manage the flow of commuters and motorists.

Mumbai City Traffic Police have announced a series of vehicular diversions for the Dahi Handi celebrations, which will begin at 5 pm on Monday. Here are the details of the traffic restrictions:

Bhandup, Nardas Nagar, bus route 605 has been disrupted at Vaibhav Chowk.

At Gopal Naik Chowk on S.S. Rao Road, bus route 217 has been disrupted at Gandhi Hospital from Mint Colony.

At Bhandup Village Road, buses on route 307 have been diverted via Bhandup Sonapur and L.B. Shastri Road between Hiranagar and Bhandup Police Station.

At Kashinath Ghanekar Chowk, bus route 484 has been diverted from Vasant Vihar Bus Stop to Pawar Nagar.

Due to the closure of Fitwala Road, bus route 167 has been diverted via Senapati Bapat Road.

On Jungle Mangal Road, buses have been diverted via L.B. Shastri Road.

At Dadar M.C. Jawale Road, bus route number 118 has been disrupted at Kabutar Khana.

Bus routes 287 and 629 have been disrupted at Thakur Cinema.

At Tagore Nagar Post Office, bus routes 453 and 185 via Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital have been diverted.

Jari Mari Road, bus routes 375, 505, 473, 374, etc., have been diverted via Turner Road and Bhabha Hospital from the first bus.

Shivajinagar Baji Prabhu Deshpande Road, bus routes 8 and 37 9 have been diverted from Shivajinagar Depot.

On routes 5/85/355, buses have been diverted via Kurla Station to S.G. Barve Road, Swastik Chowk Petrol

Pump, and and Trombay Sion Road from V.N. Purav Road, Shiv Srishti.

Routes 325/419/Up Down have been diverted via Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road