Mumbai: Unidentified Woman’s Body Found in Basement of Dream Mall in Bhandup, Investigation Underway

An unidentified woman's body was found in the basement of Dream Mall in Mumbai's Bhandup on Tuesday morning, January 21. After receiving the information, local police reached the spot and sent body for the post-mortem.

According to the police, the body discovered around 9.40 am on Tuesday morning appeared to be that of a woman aged between 30 to 35 years. Bhandup police sent the body to Mulund General Hospital for further investigation.

The police official said that the case has been registered and are investigating further.