Mumbai: Vehicles Hit Height Gauges at King Circle Railway Bridge, Repair Work to Begin Tonight

Central Railway announced on Wednesday that it will restore the damaged height gauge at King's Circle in Matunga following an accident early that morning.

The accident occurred around 3 a.m. when a truck collided with the sacrificial height gauge located before the King's Circle Railway Bridge. A second vehicle then hit the actual height gauge before the bridge.

In response to the incident, a railway employee was stationed at the site to prevent further damage by ensuring that no vehicles exceeding the height limit passed through the area.

The Central Railway said repair work will begin on Wednesday night to restore the height gauge and maintain the safety of the bridge.