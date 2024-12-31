Mumbai Water Cut News: Technical Challenges Delay 600mm Pipeline Repairs, BMC Urges Water Conservation

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is manually repairing a 600mm diameter water pipeline near Reay Road BPT Warehouse after a sudden leakage was detected. The pipeline, which supplies water to the Fosbery Reservoir in F South Ward, encountered technical challenges, delaying the restoration of the water supply.

Water supply disruptions were reported in Ambewadi and Dattaram Lad Marg on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, between 4:00 AM and 6:45 AM. Similarly, areas like Sewri East, Darukhana, Indiranagar, and nearby localities experienced interrupted water supply on Monday, December 30, 2024, during the scheduled supply hours of 6:00 PM to 8:40 PM.

According to BMC officials, the technical difficulties have necessitated manual repairs. “The repair work is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed by late Monday night,” said a BMC spokesperson.

The BMC has urged residents to conserve water during this period and cooperate with the ongoing efforts to restore normalcy.