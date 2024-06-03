Mumbai Water Cut: Row Leads To Attempt on Life of a Woman in Sakinaka

In a recent incident in Sakinaka, a 42-year-old man named Parmatma Gupta was arrested by Sakinaka police on charges of attempted murder against his wife, Mira. The altercation reportedly stemmed from a dispute over water usage amidst a recent water cut imposed by the BMC. The couple resides in Tilak Nagar, Sakinaka. According to reports, Gupta returned home visibly perspiring on Saturday and opted to take a shower to alleviate his discomfort.

During the incident, Mira intervened as Parmatma attempted to take a shower, citing the ongoing water cut imposed by the BMC and the need to conserve water. This seemingly triggered Parmatma, leading to a heated argument between the couple. Allegedly, Parmatma became enraged and in a fit of anger, he grabbed a knife and inflicted serious injuries on his wife by stabbing her in the abdomen.

According to a report of TOI, she was rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar where she is under treatment. Parmatma was picked up from his residence by a team from the Sakinaka police station and booked on charges of murder.